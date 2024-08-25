New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications stock opened at $348.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

