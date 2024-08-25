NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,328,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 239,341 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $16.27.

NAMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

