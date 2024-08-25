Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading Up 0.3%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.21). 74,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 185,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.17).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.84) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 901.65. The company has a market cap of £870.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,726.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

