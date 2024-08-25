Non-Playable Coin Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $172.60 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00246531 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,434.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01965886 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,221,569.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

