Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

