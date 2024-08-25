Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.