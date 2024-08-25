Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 758.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

