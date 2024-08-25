Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.01. 870,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.16 and a 200-day moving average of $469.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

