Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $130.55. 2,618,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

