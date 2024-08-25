Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,112. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

