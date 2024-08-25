Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

