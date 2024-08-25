Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.94% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLD. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IGLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 27,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

