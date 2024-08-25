Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $97,866,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $90,177,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.34. The stock had a trading volume of 555,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $511.87. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

