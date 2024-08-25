Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.56. 801,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $118.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

