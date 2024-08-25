NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.22 or 0.99995157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00061218 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

