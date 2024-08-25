Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $113.50 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $113.50 million and $12.99 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.8380566 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $20,446,341.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

