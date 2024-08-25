Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 4.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

