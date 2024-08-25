Optas LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,593,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

