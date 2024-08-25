Optas LLC Buys 208 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Optas LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,044. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.