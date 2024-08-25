Optas LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optas LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

