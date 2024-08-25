Overbrook Management Corp Takes $8.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,072 shares of company stock worth $6,930,684. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $828.27. 702,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $782.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

