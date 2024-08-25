Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

