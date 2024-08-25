PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $474.15 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $474.15 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,512.70 or 0.03927442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 188,701 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

