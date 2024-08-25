Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $130.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

