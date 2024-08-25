PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $26.81 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 1,011,864,240 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 1,011,864,240.121781. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00001576 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $45,229,490.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

