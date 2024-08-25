Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.70 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

