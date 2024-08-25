Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

