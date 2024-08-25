Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,910,000 after acquiring an additional 288,992 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,937,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,737,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 413,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

