Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, hitting $302.58. 341,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,752. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $278.63 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.