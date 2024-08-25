Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 1,843,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

