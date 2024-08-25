Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 182,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,757. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

