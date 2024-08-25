Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 15,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,579. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

