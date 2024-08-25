Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,331.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 68.4% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSX opened at $135.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

