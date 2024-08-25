PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.41. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 18,668 shares trading hands.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

