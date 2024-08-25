Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $60.17. 1,394,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
