Pineridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BAR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 911,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.