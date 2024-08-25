Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 4,453,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

