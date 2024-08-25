Pineridge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $197.53. 1,714,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

