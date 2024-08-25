Pineridge Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,306. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

