Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.12. 777,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

