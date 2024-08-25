Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.39. 6,933,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $233.51.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.