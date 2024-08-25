Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $527,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $552.15. 710,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.51. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

