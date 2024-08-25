Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 4,511,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

