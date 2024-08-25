Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $622.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Ross Stores Investors Win Big as Off-Price Retailers Outperform
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Biotech Stock Soars 60% in 2024: Cathie Wood’s Bold Investment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.