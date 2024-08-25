POM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 6,190 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises 0.9% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. POM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.41% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

