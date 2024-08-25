POM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 6,033,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

