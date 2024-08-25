Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $500.00 and last traded at $500.00. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.06.

Pontiac Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

