Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $358.52 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.