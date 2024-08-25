Popcat (SOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $751.72 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $751.72 million and $93.18 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00247939 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.74225234 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $94,728,554.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

