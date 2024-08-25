Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 399 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,972. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $591.54. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

