Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 10,157,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

